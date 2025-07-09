Phillies’ late lead slips away in 4-3 loss to the Giants on a walk-off inside the park home run

SAN FRANCISCO — All three Phillies outfielders were in a dead sprint in the outfield, chasing after a ball that Patrick Bailey had hit off the right field wall.

As the ball careened down the warning track, Bailey zoomed around the bases. By the time Brandon Marsh corralled it, the Giants catcher had touched home plate for a walk-off, inside the park home run for the 4-3 San Francisco win.

In what essentially amounted to a bullpen game for the Phillies on Tuesday, they looked to Jordan Romano to secure a five-out save for the first time all season.

Romano used just five pitches to secure two outs in the eighth, stranding two runners he inherited from Daniel Robert. But things started to unravel in the ninth. Romano allowed a leadoff double to Casey Schmitt and a single to Wilmer Flores. Bailey’s subsequent homer gave Romano his third blown save of the season.

Kyle Schwarber had hit a “splash hit” home-run in the seventh, sending his 28th homer of the year over the right field wall and into McCovey Cove. Otto Kemp ended the Phillies’ offensive woes with runners in scoring position the inning before. The team had been 0-for-26 in those situations before Kemp’s sixth-inning at-bat, a team-wide slump that lasted since the third inning on July 4.

But with Alec Bohm on second and Nick Castellanos on first, Kemp lined the first pitch from Giants starter Robbie Ray into left field. His fifth double of the season tied the game at 1-1.

Taijuan Walker made a spot start for the Phillies after being moved to the bullpen in June, for what was initially intended to be an permanent move. Walker, who hadn’t started a game since May 30, was on a pitch limit, and allowed one run through four innings. He walked two and struck out three.

The Giants’ only run came on a walk and a pair of singles in the second inning, the only two hits Walker allowed. Dominic Smith attempted to check his swing but made enough contact to slap the ball through the left side of the infield for the RBI.

Tanner Banks, Max Lazar, and Matt Strahm each pitched a scoreless inning in relief.

Robert came out for the eighth inning, facing the top of the Giants’ order to protect a two-run lead. He gave up a single to Heliot Ramos and a walk to Rafael Devers, but struck out Willy Adames before being lifted from Romano. The right-hander induced consecutive flyouts to strand both inherited runners before returning for the ninth.