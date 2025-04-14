Taijuan Walker’s scoreless streak ends in Phillies’ 10-4 series opening loss to the Giants

When Taijuan Walker took the mound in the second inning on Monday, he carried with him an unblemished ERA and a scoreless streak that had stretched over his last 11⅔ innings.

Two homers and 33 pitches later, San Francisco had emphatically ended that with a six-run outburst. Walker bounced back to hold the Giants off until he was lifted after the fifth inning, but they had taken a lead they would not surrender en route to a 10-4 series-opening win over the Phillies.

Only four of those six runs in the second were earned, due to Walker’s own error. In the first inning, Walker had erased a baserunner by picking off Willy Adames at first, but he wasn’t able to help himself out in the second.

With two runners on, Walker fielded a grounder and tried to get the force out at second, but a wide throw ended up in center field. A run scored, and in the next at-bat, Tyler Fitzgerald sent Walker’s cutter to the left field seats for a three-run shot. Fitzgerald, the Giants’ nine-hole hitter, finished a single shy of the cycle.

Adames hit a solo home run before Walker finally escaped the inning with a groundout.

The Giants’ outburst stifled any momentum the Phillies had built in the first, where they scored three early runs on three hits and two walks. From there, they were held off the scoreboard until a solo home run from Nick Castellanos in the fifth inning.

The Phillies had their opportunities to add on. They finished 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base. J.T. Realmuto came a few feet from a three-run homer that would have put the Phillies in front in the seventh, but it hooked foul. Realmuto was then called out on strikes on a slider well outside the zone to end the rally before it began.

The Giants ran up the score on the Phillies’ bullpen. After a scoreless sixth from Joe Ross, lefty Tanner Banks allowed a triple and the Giants’ third homer of the game by Mike Yastrzemski to sink the Phillies into a 8-4 deficit. They hit two doubles off José Ruiz in the ninth and plated two more, finishing with seven extra-base hits.

One positive from the game was Alec Bohm’s double in the fourth. While he didn’t exactly break out afterward — Bohm finished 1-for-4 — the laser off the left-center wall marked his first extra-base hit since opening day.