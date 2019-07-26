There’s at least one more appearance coming, Sept. 1 against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are also slated for three upcoming appearances on Fox Sports 1: Aug. 10 at the Giants (4:05 p.m.), Aug. 31 vs. the Mets (4:05 p.m.) and Sept. 7 at the Mets (7:10 p.m.)