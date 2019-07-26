The Phillies’ Aug. 11 game against the Giants in San Francisco has been moved to Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN announced Friday. That means the game will now start at 7:05 p.m. Eastern instead of the originally scheduled time of 4:05 p.m.
It will be the Phillies’ second appearance on Sunday Night Baseball of the season. They haven’t been in the national showcase game since March 31, the first Sunday of the seaosn.
There’s at least one more appearance coming, Sept. 1 against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are also slated for three upcoming appearances on Fox Sports 1: Aug. 10 at the Giants (4:05 p.m.), Aug. 31 vs. the Mets (4:05 p.m.) and Sept. 7 at the Mets (7:10 p.m.)
Before the Phillies head to San Francisco, the Giants come east for a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park on July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1. All of those contests will be televised locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Get insights on the Phillies delivered straight to your inbox with Extra Innings, our newsletter for Phillies fans by Matt Breen, Bob Brookover and Scott Lauber. Click here to sign up.