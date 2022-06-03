The last manager to get fired by the Phillies never needed an explanation for why they let him go.

“Didn’t win enough baseball games,” Gabe Kapler said the other day.

It really is that simple, even though the job is full of nuance. There are lineups to configure, bullpens to run, in-game moves to make, egos to stroke, and messages to send that will get 26 players to buy in on a nightly basis for six months. But in the end, managers are judged by their team’s won-loss record. And in two seasons under Kapler, the Phillies were 161-163, including 81-81 in 2019 after ownership spent almost half a billion dollars in the “Stupid Money” offseason.

» READ MORE: Mike Trout returns to Philly an MVP contender yet again and a big fan of the Eagles draft

Nobody with the Phillies thinks a 22-29 record and a 12-game deficit in the National League East are acceptable, especially given their $230 million payroll, fourth-highest in the sport. Joe Girardi is complicit in that disappointment, and if things don’t turn around, he will lose his job, too, if not next week or next month then surely after the season when the Phillies must decide on his 2023 option.

Like Kapler, Girardi probably won’t be surprised. He has been fired before, most recently after steering the New York Yankees to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in 2017.

“I’ve never worried about my job,” Girardi said recently. “I don’t worry about my job. I’ve got to do my job. It’s the business of being a manager. I don’t worry about it.”

» READ MORE: Who’ll take over for the Phillies at second base without Jean Segura?

But while Girardi’s chair gets increasingly bum-scorching with each gut-wrenching loss, it’s also impossible not to notice that the Phillies’ most glaring problems have been chronic Achilles’ heels throughout his tenure.

In 2020, the Phillies had the third-fewest defensive runs saved, according to Sports Info Solutions, and the worst bullpen ERA of any team in baseball. In 2021, they ranked last in DRS and 25th in bullpen ERA. This year: last again in DRS, 21st in bullpen ERA. It’s ingrained in who they are. They hand out extra outs like Kit Kats on Halloween, thereby creating extra stress on the pitchers. And they routinely cough up late-inning leads, rendering losses all the more demoralizing.

Girardi has shortcomings, too. His intensity can be unrelenting, which doesn’t always create the most relaxed environment, especially for young players. He can also be inflexible. His policy of not using a reliever on three consecutive days early in a season has usually served his teams well, but it turned a potentially uplifting victory into a devastating loss May 24 in Atlanta when he stuck with Nick Nelson in the ninth inning rather than pushing closer Corey Knebel.

But if president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski chooses to make a change — and there aren’t signs that he has wavered from his spring-training stance that Girardi will be evaluated after the season, a high-ranking team source said recently — the next manager would be saddled with the same defense, bullpen, and Frankenstein’s monster of a roster that have let down Girardi for three years running.

So rather than contemplating potential in-season managerial replacements (Dusty Wathan? Rob Thomson? Sam Fuld? A 77-year-old Jim Leyland?), it may be more productive for the Phillies to figure out how to improve some of their most damaging weaknesses on the fly.

Let’s tackle the two biggest issues.

» READ MORE: The Phillies’ $240 million question: Can you slug your way to a World Series?

Defense

In putting together their roster this year, the Yankees conceded they were among the worst defensive teams in baseball and made three moves to do something about it.

They acquired slick-fielding Isiah Kiner-Falefa to play shortstop, which enabled Gleyber Torres to move to second base; they traded Gary Sánchez and installed Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino as the catching tandem; they re-signed Gold Glove first baseman Anthony Rizzo and dealt Luke Voit.

The result: The Bronx Bombers’ offense isn’t quite as scary, but the roster is more well-rounded.

“You don’t want to be a one-trick pony,” general manager Brian Cashman told reporters last month.

For two years, the Phillies have taken the opposite approach. Rather than transforming the roster to improve their defense, they leaned into the dysfunction, beefing up the offense by bringing back Didi Gregorius last year (rather than signing light-hitting Gold Glove shortstop Andrelton Simmons) and adding sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos this spring in an effort to hit over their mistakes.

“I know we’re not going to be the best defensive club,” Dombrowski said in spring training. “But I think if we catch the ball and make the plays we can, we can be adequate. And that’s all you ask for a club like ours.”

Well, maybe not if the Phillies had traded for center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. They discussed a potential deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, a major league source said before the owners locked out the players and froze transactions for 99 days in the middle of the offseason. But Kiermaier is in the final year of a backloaded $53 million contract that would’ve put the Phillies over the luxury-tax threshold, a step ownership didn’t decide to take until spring training.

» READ MORE: Why isn’t the ball carrying for the Phillies and the rest of MLB? Here’s what we know.

In hindsight, Kiermaier might have fit better within the overall roster. He’s a below-average hitter (.717 career OPS, .663 this season) but a three-time Gold Glove winner who would have stabilized the Phillies’ outfield. He also has played in 28 postseason games over the last three years.

Instead, the Phillies doubled down on adding offense at the expense of defense, signing Schwarber and Castellanos for a total of $179 million at a time when the baseball isn’t carrying over the fence with as much frequency. In keeping with that trend, Castellanos and Schwarber have seen .145 and .125 dips in slugging from last season, respectively. Rhys Hoskins is down .098 from last year.

The problem has been compounded by the torn elbow ligament that has relegated Bryce Harper to designated hitting and left both Schwarber and Castellanos to play the outfield. But even before Harper’s injury, the puzzle pieces didn’t line up neatly from a positional standpoint.

Since 2003, only seven teams made the playoffs despite ranking worse than the 2021 Phillies in defensive runs saved: the 2004 and 2005 Yankees, 2013 and 2014 Detroit Tigers, 2013 Oakland Athletics, 2009 Boston Red Sox, and 2011 Phillies. All but the 2011 Phillies finished among the top three in their league in runs. The Phillies are currently seventh in the NL.

Turning the overall team defense from wretched to respectable is nearly impossible during a season. But the Yankees went from 41 fewer runs saved than average last season to 15 more than average so far this year, proving it can be done with a series of smart moves.

Bullpen

There’s nothing quite as deflating as blowing a late lead to lose a game. It’s a punch to a team’s collective gut. And since Girardi got hired, no team has blown more saves — 51 and counting — than the Phillies.

“You said it,” Harper said after the May 24 game in Atlanta.

Only the names of the relievers change. During Girardi’s tenure, the Phillies have cycled through Tommy Hunter, Héctor Neris, David Robertson, Brandon Workman, David Phelps, Heath Hembree, Archie Bradley, Ian Kennedy, and countless other veteran late-inning relievers. Yet their collective 5.00 bullpen ERA since 2020 is second-worst in the majors behind only Colorado (5.37). They have been outscored 445-416 from the seventh inning on — 132-84 in the ninth inning alone.

» READ MORE: ‘You can’t let that happen’ yet the Phillies’ bullpen continues to waste leads — and Bryce Harper’s heroics

In recasting the bullpen again this year, the Phillies stuck to one-year deals for Knebel and fellow free agents Jeurys Familia and Brad Hand. They could have used more help. Knebel hasn’t closed since 2018 with the Milwaukee Brewers. Seranthony Domínguez, who has closer-quality stuff, missed most of the last three seasons because of an elbow injury that necessitated Tommy John surgery. Left-hander José Alvarado posted a 7.62 ERA in 13 appearances and got sent to triple A.

The bullpen has the highest walk rate in the majors (11.7%) and lacks the depth needed to suit Girardi’s philosophy of reliever usage. Meanwhile, the Phillies let Neris leave for a two-year deal from the Houston Astros, and he has a 2.01 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 22⅓ innings.

Assistant general manager Ani Kilambi, hired away from the Rays last fall, came with a reputation for helping to build up Tampa Bay’s formidable pitching depth. In time, maybe he will improve the Phillies’ ability to turn up quality pitchers who were overlooked by other teams.

But that doesn’t help Girardi right now, nor would it make things any easier for a potential replacement.