Phillies to retire ‘numbers’ of their .400-hitting Hall of Fame outfield

Thursday will mark the 142nd anniversary of the Phillies’ first game, a 4-3 loss to the Providence Grays at Recreation Park on the corner of 24th Street and Ridge Avenue.

And as the modern-day Phillies take on the Washington Nationals in the series finale on Thursday, they will recognize their history by honoring three Hall of Famers from that era: Ed Delahanty, Billy Hamilton, and Sam Thompson.

In 1894, the trio became the only outfield in major league history where each player had a .400 batting average. Delahanty, Hamilton, and Thompson played before uniform numbers were used, so until now their accomplishments have been missing from the brick wall above Ashburn Alley, where the Phillies’ retired numbers are displayed.

But on Thursday, the trio will be recognized with their uniform insignias from their era added to the wall and showcased on the team’s retired number disks at the left field plaza.

“We have an incredible storied history, and as we celebrate our 142nd birthday, we are proud to immortalize these early legends who were inducted into the esteemed National Baseball Hall of Fame,” Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton said in a statement. “Ed Delahanty, Billy Hamilton and Sam Thompson were baseball superstars, and it is only fitting that they be recognized among the Phillies’ greatest on our retired numbers wall, where they will forever be remembered as the three who paved the way for our franchise.”

Delahanty, a left fielder, played for the Phillies between 1888-89 and 1891-1901. He became the first major league player to hit .400 three times, and his career batting average of .346 ranks eighth-highest in MLB history.

Hamilton, a center fielder, spent six years of his career with the Phillies between 1890-1895 and became the club’s first batting champion in 1891. “Sliding Billy,” as he was nicknamed, is still the Phillies’ franchise leader in stolen bases with 508, and led the league in steals five times.

Thompson, a right fielder, was on the Phillies for 10 seasons from 1889-1898. He led the National League twice in hits, led led the NL twice in home runs, doubles, total bases, and at-bats, and led once in triples and extra-base hits. In August 1895, he had 61 RBIs, which still stands as the most in a single month in major league history. Thompson’s career marker of 0.923 RBIs per game is also a MLB record.