Red Sox 9, Phillies 5: Former prospect Hans Crouse resurfaces in minor-league pitching parade

CLEARWATER, Fla. — With innings to fill at the end of a busy week of games, the Phillies marched a parade of mostly obscure minor league pitchers to the mound Sunday against the Red Sox.

And then came Hans Crouse.

Remember Crouse? Two years ago, the Phillies acquired the right-hander with the funky delivery from the Rangers with Kyle Gibson in the deadline trade for prospect Spencer Howard. Crouse made two starts down the stretch in 2021, then got injured last year and was removed from the 40-man roster.

Out of sight and largely out of mind, Crouse made a one-day trip over from minor-league camp and tossed a scoreless seventh inning, retiring the side on 12 pitches.

It’s unclear what the future holds for Crouse. He was limited to five starts last year at triple-A Lehigh Valley because of elbow issues. Manager Rob Thomson said he hasn’t been briefed on whether Crouse will be a starter or reliever, an indication that the 24-year-old isn’t prominent on the team’s depth chart.

“I’m not sure, to tell you the truth,” Thomson said. “But he pitched well today.”

Right-handed reliever Luis Ortiz, an offseason waiver claim from the Giants, made the start and gave up one run in two innings. He figures to provide multi-inning depth in triple A.

At the plate: With former Phillies pitcher Nick Pivetta and catcher Jorge Alfaro forming the starting battery for the Red Sox’s travel squad, Rhys Hoskins went deep in the first inning. It marked Hoskins’ second consecutive game with a homer and his third homer of the spring.

What stood out: Nick Castellanos drove in two runs with a ground-rule double in the fifth inning. ... Utility infielder Edmundo Sosa had a rather uneventful day in his latest start in center field. Before the game, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said the Phillies believe Sosa will be comfortable with playing the new position at some point this season.

Quotable: “There’s nerves involved, of course. They’re pitching in front of crowds they normally don’t pitch in front of, so they’re a little scattered. But we’ve got to get through the games, get guys their at-bats, and get our bullpen and our pitchers lined up.” — Thomson on the Phillies’ plan to use many minor-league pitchers in Grapefruit League games over the next few days.

On deck: Aaron Nola’s latest tuneup will come in a minor-league camp game on a back field at the Carpenter Complex because the Phillies want to make sure he gets in six innings. Nola is lined up to start opening day, although Thomson hasn’t announced an opening day starter. Minor-league righty Jeremy Walker will start against the Orioles at 1:05 p.m. in Clearwater.

