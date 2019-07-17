Hector Neris was puzzled Tuesday night as he extended his arms in question after he was ejected from the ninth inning. His 95 mph fastball plunked David Freese a batter after Neris allowed a three-run homer, but Neris said he was just throwing inside. Chris Conroy, the home-plate umpire, deemed it intentional and ejected him. Neris was stunned. Imagine how he felt a day later.
Major League Baseball suspended Neris Wednesday afternoon for three-games and fined him for “intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head.” Neris disagreed and appealed the suspension. He will be available to the Phillies until an appeal process resolves his case.
Gabe Kapler agreed Tuesday night with Neris and was ejected by Conroy after pleading his pitcher’s case. Kapler said after the game that he did not believe the pitch was intentional.
“It was nothing crazy,” Neris said. “I just wanted to throw inside. I couldn’t feel the ball and I hit him. I didn’t hit him on purpose. I want to throw as hard as I can inside.”
Neris blew a one-run lead on Tuesday night by issuing a leadoff walk, a single, and then a three-run homer to pinch-hitter Matt Beaty. Freese was the next batter and he was hit in the upper back on the second pitch.
Neris’ meltdown on was his second blown save in four days. He has allowed runs in four of his last seven appearances and has a 9.82 ERA in 12 games since a crushing blown save last month in Atlanta. Neris, after a terrific start to the season, is starting to show flaws. But the Phillies, Kapler said, will continue to ride him as their closer.
“He’s really our best option,” Kapler said. “He really is. He’s proven it over a long-period of time and he’s going through a little bit of a rough stretch but he’s our horse and we have to lean on him.”