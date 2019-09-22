Vargas gave the Phillies what they have so obviously lacked -- and frankly, what they expected when they traded for him on July 29. He retired 14 of the last 16 batters that he faced. He struck out eight. He threw 100 pitches and went through the Indians’ order three times. It was his best start since at least his Phillies debut on Aug. 2, and given the stakes for the opponent, probably better than that.