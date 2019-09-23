CLEVELAND -- Rhys Hoskins flailed at a slider in the dirt and far off the plate, then put his head down and chugged to first base knowing full well that he would never get there before the catcher's throw.
That was Sunday night -- and really, the last 3 1/2 months of the season -- in a nutshell for the Phillies.
There were many reasons why the Phillies got routed, 10-1, in the finale of a three-game series at Progressive Field, just as there are many explanations for why they have faded from the playoff race in the National League and reached the brink of mathematical elimination. Take your pick from moves that backfired on embattled manager Gabe Kapler to not possessing nearly enough quality pitchers to seriously contend.
And then there’s Hoskins, the homegrown slugger and cleanup hitter who rocketed to the big leagues two summers ago and became a face of the Phillies’ rebuilding project almost overnight. But he has endured a miserable second half of the season, punctuated by an 0-for-18 spell that has him looking as lost as ever at the plate.
Hoskins wasn't the only Phillies hitter fooled by Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco, who stole the show on national television.
A Phillies pitching prospect more than a decade ago, Carrasco returned to the Indians earlier this month after being diagnosed in June with a treatable form of leukemia. Making his ninth relief appearance since his comeback, he entered to a standing ovation in the fifth inning, got J.T. Realmuto to ground into a rally-killing double play, then tossed two more scoreless frames to hold down the Phillies while the Indians' hitters went to work.
And did they ever do a number on the Phillies. Oscar Mercado smashed a three-run home run in the fifth inning to open a 4-1 lead that grew to be out of reach during a six-run seventh. The big moment in that rally: Kapler, citing righty-hitting Yasiel Puig's markedly better numbers against right-handed pitching, brought in lefty Cole Irvin to face him.
This being Kapler and the 2019 Phillies, Puig naturally crushed a bases-loaded double to the gap in right-center field.
The loss, coupled with another win by the scorching-hot Brewers, means the Phillies can be knocked out of wild-card contention with any combination of two more Milwaukee victories or Phillies defeats. The Brewers are idle Monday, so the soonest it can happen is Tuesday, when the Phillies play a day-night doubleheader in Washington.
By now, though, it’s an inevitability. Internally, the dissection of why things went wrong has already begun. Hoskins’ second-half stumble was a big part of it. He was batting .263 with 20 homers and a .931 on-base plus slugging percentage before the All-Star break. Since then, he’s batting .188 with nine homers and a .720 OPS.
Not even a new hitting coach has been able to snap Hoskins from his slumber. In 35 games since Charlie Manuel took over, Hoskins is batting .195 with five homers, 22 walks, 42 strikeouts and a .407 slugging percentage, nearly identical to his numbers in his last 35 games with deposed hitting coach John Mallee (.198, five HR, 29 walks, 35 strikeouts, .413 slugging).
The Phillies scored first, going up 1-0 in the third inning on Scott Kingery’s leadoff walk and a two-out double by Realmuto. It marked Realmuto’s 36th double, eclipsing Darren Daulton in 1993 for the single-season club record for a catcher.
But the lead was short-lived. The Indians tied it in the fourth inning on back-to-back singles by Carlos Santana and Yasiel Puig and a fielder’s choice by Mike Freeman. Santana, who spent last season with the Phillies and was sent away in the November trade for shortstop Jean Segura, finished with three hits and was 6-for-10 with a walk in the three games.