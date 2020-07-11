Zach Eflin, pegged for a spot in the starting rotation, has been slowed by back spasms and has not pitched in an intrasquad game. “We don’t expect it to be too long,” Girardi said. ... Probable opening-day starter Aaron Nola is slated for Monday’s scrimmage, which would line him up to pitch in an exhibition game Saturday or Sunday before opening night. ... Victor Arano is behind the other relievers because he didn’t have as much opportunity to throw during the quarantine, Girardi said. ... Bench coach Rob Thomson arrived in camp, having been cleared to rejoin the team after testing positive for COVID-19. Girardi said he doesn’t have a timetable for the returns of bullpen coach Jim Gott or catching coach Greg Brodzinski, both of whom tested positive before camp. ... Several Phillies coaches got in on the action in the scrimmage. Outfield coordinator Andy Abad made a terrific play at first base. Not to be outdone, assistant hitting coach Pedro Guerrero Jr. made a leaping grab at shortstop and doubled off a runner at second base. ... The intrasquad games are shifting to 6:05 p.m. starts beginning Sunday.