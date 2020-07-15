“I grew up in the National League. It was all strategy. I hate double-switches,” Bruce said before DHing for Team Red in the Phillies’ intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park. “In my opinion, it’s a more fluid game when it comes to the DH style. I’m a fan of it. I can understand why people are kind of hung on the National League style of play. But I think it’s just as good of a game with the DH.”