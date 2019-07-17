The Phillies could be without outfielder Jay Bruce for a significant stretch, as he was placed Wednesday afternoon on the injured list because of a right oblique strain.
Nick Williams was promoted from triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Bruce suffered the injury Tuesday night on a check swing, was removed immediately from the game, and had an MRI on Wednesday. He felt a grabbing pain in the front of his rib cage. Bruce has been the Phillies’ best power hitter since joining them on June 2, as he leads them over the last six weeks in slugging percentage (.564) and is tied for the lead in homers with 10.
The Phillies did not plan for Bruce to be an everyday player, but they were forced to move him into that role when Andrew McCutchen suffered a season-ending injury. Bruce handled the extra workload, starting nearly every day in left field.
“It’s frustrating, man. Really frustrating,” Bruce said after Tuesday’s win. “But there’s nothing I can do. Hopefully, I can use whatever time it takes to get better and heal and be ready to go as soon as possible.”