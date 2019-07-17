The Phillies seem to have lost another outfielder on Tuesday night when Jay Bruce was removed from the game with what appeared to be an injury to his rib cage.
Bruce grabbed his side after a check swing in the third inning against the Dodgers. Manager Gabe Kapler and a trainer immediately checked on him and then lifted him.
The Phillies traded for Bruce last month to build their outfield depth after Odubel Herrera was placed on administrative leave before being suspended. But Bruce was quickly pushed into an everyday role when Andrew McCutchen suffered a season-ending injury. Bruce entered Tuesday with 10 homers and a .851 OPS in his first 32 games with the Phillies.
If Bruce has an oblique injury, the Phillies could be without him for a significant stretch. They currently have Roman Quinn and Adam Haseley on the bench as extra outfielders and would likely return Nick Williams from triple A if Bruce heads to the injured list. Williams, since being demoted last month to Lehigh Valley, is batting .355 with a 1.084 OPS in his last 103 triple-A plate appearances.