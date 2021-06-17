LOS ANGELES — The Phillies will be without their leading hitter after they placed Jean Segura on the injured list Wednesday with a strained left groin.

Segura injured his groin in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss at Dodger Stadium. He sprinted to first base, beating out an infield grounder after Albert Pujols committed an error for what would have been the final out of the game. Segura immediately limped off the field and returned to the clubhouse.

Segura’s .332 batting average is the best among all second basemen and his 2.4 WAR — as calculated by Baseball Reference — is the best among Phillies’ position players. Phillies manager Joe Girardi started campaigning this week for Segura to be an All-Star.

“He’s kind of been the ignition on this engine the last couple weeks,” Rhys Hoskins said on Tuesday night. “He’s been all over the field. He’s been playing every day. He’s been making a ton of great defensive plays. He’s been on base a lot. If he’s out, we’re definitely going to miss him, but like I talked about a couple weeks ago, guys have to step up.”

Bryce Harper left Tuesday night’s game with lower back tightness and is considered “day to day” after being held out of Wednesday night’s lineup. He is not yet being placed on the injured list.

The Phillies are now without their starting second baseman and shortstop as Didi Gregorius is out until at least next week after being diagnosed with pseudogout. They will likely use rookie Luke Williams to cover Segura’s absence at second base but could also use Brad Miller and Nick Maton, who was promoted Wednesday to replace Segura on the roster.

“I’m sure he’ll have to step up and play a little bit more if Jean is out,” Hoskins said of Williams. “The rest of the lineup will have to step up, too. That’s what we did the last couple of weeks. That’s what we’ll have to do now and if it happens again that’s what we’ll have to do. Guys will have to step up and keep this thing afloat while guys get healthy.”

