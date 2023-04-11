How Jean Segura helped shape Bryson Stott into the player he is: ‘I really love the kid’

Jean Segura stepped up to the plate at Citizens Bank Park in the second inning on Monday to take his first at-bat in Philadelphia since signing with the Miami Marlins this offseason. He took three pitches from Phillies starter Matt Strahm and sent the fourth straight to Bryson Stott.

Stott barely had to move. The ball landed right in his glove. He smiled. It felt fitting that he would be the one to field a lineout from his former double-play partner.

Monday marked the first time that Stott and Segura had seen each other in person since November, but they stayed in touch this offseason. The former teammates FaceTimed so Stott could say hi to Segura’s three sons. They kept up with each other via text. They are division rivals now, but became close last year. It was a friendship worth maintaining.

In many ways, Segura shaped the player Stott is today. When he first met Stott, he was a rookie infielder who wasn’t getting regular playing time, and struggled to capitalize on the playing time he did get. In his 11 seasons in the big leagues, Segura had never mentored a player before. He didn’t have a mentor himself when he was young, so it didn’t come to naturally to him. But he decided to mentor Stott.

After watching some of his at-bats, he challenged Stott to give him just 10 at-bats with his two-strike approach. Segura noticed that Stott was moving so much he hardly had time to see the ball. But on two strikes, he removed his toe tap and his stride, and spread out wide, and saw the ball much better.

Stott still uses that approach.

“He’ll get some credit for suggesting that, and I’m just sure he’ll take it,” Stott said.

“He stuck with it and he’s doing good,” Segura said Monday. “He hasn’t really asked me for advice lately. I think he’s really figured it out. He’s hitting .400 right now so he’s not really going to need some advice.”

There were other ways Segura left his imprint on Stott. He always kept things loose in the clubhouse, regardless of whether he went 0-for-4 or 4-for-4. Segura danced in the clubhouse, and taped his bat to the trash can in the dugout for good luck. On occasion, they would use each other’s gloves.

“It was just Jean being Jean,” Stott said. “If I was having a bad day, he would be the first person to say it’s baseball, it’s going to happen. He’s been in the league for so long, he’s kind of seen everything. To have that kind of input from a player, not just a coach, is good. I’m thankful for that.”

Segura said Stott is one of his favorite players to watch and plays with a steadiness that is well beyond his 25 years. He looks unfazed in most situations. Stott said he loves watching Segura play, too, particularly when he gets excited.

“He’s always dancing,” Stott said. “When he hits a home run he goes into the dugout and dances in front of the camera.”

Luckily for the former teammates, the Marlins will play the Phillies 13 times this season.

“I’m excited to see him,” Segura said. “We’ve got such great memories. I really love the kid. He’s a good human being. He showed me some love when he came to the big leagues — why not give him some love back?”

