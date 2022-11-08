The Phillies declined the club option on second baseman Jean Segura on Monday, the team announced. The club option was for $17 million. Because they declined the option, Phillies will have to pay a $1 million buyout.

Segura, 33, will now become a free agent. There is still a possibility he could sign with the Phillies this off-season, but it would be for less than the $17 million he was initially seeking. A source close to Segura said he is hoping to sign a deal for at least $10 million this upcoming season.

Segura has said, multiple times, that he would like to finish his career with the Phillies. He said in an interview a few weeks ago that he has felt as happy in Philadelphia than he has anywhere in his 11-year career, but conceded that it would be a difficult decision for the club.

“I would love (to return),” he said. “I know that’s a tough decision for them, I understand. But I would love to finish my career here. [I’m happier] not just because we got to the postseason, but because of the guys, the city, the staff. I would love to finish here.”

The Phillies might look to upgrade in the infield. Shortstops Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts are now both free agents, and with the flexibility to move Bryson Stott to second base, both of those candidates will surely get a look. They won’t come cheap, but with ample money coming off the books this offseason, the Phillies should have some flexibility.

Segura missed some time with a right index finger fracture that landed him on the 60-day injured list this season, but had some memorable moments this October. He sparked a rally in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card series in St. Louis with a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth inning. He also mentored some of the younger players on the team, including Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm, whom he affectionately called his “youngsters.”

Segura hit .277/.336/.387 with a .723 OPS this season for the Phillies. He is a career .285/.330/.408 hitter.