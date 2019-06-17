“I don't think Jerad would ever want anybody to make excuses for him. I'm not planning to make any excuses for him,” Kapler said. “I think that it's reasonable to look at the fact that last year he didn't have many innings under his belt. We also know that last year he had some injury concerns coming into spring training. He had some things he was dealing with. It's possible there's some fatigue. I'm not saying it's the only thing going on but it's at least worth noting.”