Johan Rojas focused on ‘the next one’ after uncharacteristic defensive mistakes; Ranger Suárez nears return

Whenever Johan Rojas is in the Phillies’ lineup — and it has been every day for these past two weeks — the mandate is straightforward: Catch everything that’s hit to center field.

Oh, and bat ninth.

Advertisement

But in filling in for injured Brandon Marsh, Rojas has done something of the opposite. Entering his 13th consecutive start Wednesday, he was 11-for-36 (.306) with a .769 OPS — and multiple misplays in the outfield.

» READ MORE: ‘Phillies Extra’ Q&A: Doug Glanville on the center-field void, his Jimmy Rollins story, and more

“He needs to keep it simple, make the plays he’s supposed to make,” manager Rob Thomson said after a pair of Rojas misadventures in Tuesday night’s wild 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals. “But I’m not concerned. We’ll take care of that. He’s a great defender.”

Rojas opened the season as the fourth outfielder, with the Phillies committed to finding out if Marsh can hit lefties. Marsh, sidelined by a strained right hamstring, is scheduled to resume his triple-A assignment Thursday, according to Thomson, and could rejoin the Phillies over the weekend.

It’s unclear whether Marsh will reclaim an everyday role or split time with Rojas. In any case, Thomson said the Phillies have seen improvement at the plate from Rojas, who came into the season with a .653 OPS, 286th among 323 players with at least 500 plate appearances over the last two years.

“He’s making better decisions at the plate,” Thomson said. “He’s using the entire field. You still see some wild swings. But for the most part, he’s cut down his swing, so he’s hitting a lot of line drives. He does have some power ... but I don’t want to tell him that.”

But what’s with Rojas’ defense?

In Sunday night’s victory in Chicago, he took an imprecise route to a pop fly that fell in for a double. In the third inning Tuesday, he drifted back on a ball that went over his head for a triple. Then, in the eighth, he misjudged a line drive that went for an RBI double.

» READ MORE: Trea Turner can still change a game with his speed. And his adjustments help give him a chance.

“I have to catch those balls,” Rojas said. “I just put in my mind, ‘I have to catch the next one. The next one’s going to me, so I have to catch it.’ That’s in my mind.”

Marsh was eligible to be reinstated from the injured list this week but exited early from a triple-A game Sunday because of cramping in the problematic hamstring. He was checked by doctors Tuesday and cleared to play Thursday for Lehigh Valley in an 11 a.m. game in Rochester, N.Y.

The Phillies will reevaluate Marsh after Friday’s game.

As the rotation turns

Ranger Suárez threw a bullpen session, as scheduled, but the Phillies had not yet decided when he will return to the rotation — or how they will make room for him. Suárez has been sidelined since spring training with a sore lower back.

It was presumed that Suárez would reclaim a rotation spot that is being occupied by Taijuan Walker. But Walker has a 2.78 ERA in five starts and will start the series finale Thursday against the Nationals.

Suárez could start a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks this weekend, although with a day off Monday, it would push Zack Wheeler back to Tuesday in Tampa, giving him a full week of rest. The Phillies could also utilize a six-man rotation, which would remove one pitcher from the bullpen.

Thomson said the Phillies would likely announce a decision after Wednesday night’s game.

» READ MORE: The Phillies are headed to a ‘point of pain’ with their bullpen. Could they have avoided it, and what’s the fix?

Honoring the past

In honor of Thursday’s 142nd anniversary of the first game in team history, the Phillies will recognize an 1890s outfield of Ed Delahanty, Billy Hamilton, and Sam Thompson by posting their uniform logos — they played without numbers — on the wall of retired numbers atop Ashburn Alley.

In 1894, Delahanty, Hamilton, and Thompson became the only outfield in major league history in which each player batted .400. All three are in the Hall of Fame.

Extra bases

Thomson on struggling reliever Orion Kerkering, who gave up a go-ahead three-run homer Tuesday night: “The slug’s up on all his pitches right now. The stuff’s there. It’s just execution.” Kerkering has allowed nine runs (six earned) on eight hits, including two homers, and three walks over his last five appearances. ... A consequence of facing only three lefty starters in a 15-game span: the Phillies haven’t gotten utilityman Edmundo Sosa into the lineup as often as they’d like. As such, Sosa started at third base in place of Alec Bohm, who wasn’t in the lineup for only the second time in 30 games. ... A member of the Nationals coaching support staff collapsed during batting practice and was carted off to receive medical treatment. The team did not have an update on his condition before the start of the game. ... Walker (1-2, 2.78 ERA) will be opposed by Nationals righty Brad Lord (0-3, 4.67) in the series finale at 6:45 p.m. Thursday.