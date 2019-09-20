This column isn’t meant to advocate for Kapler. After nearly two full seasons, there are well-reasoned arguments for him to stay on and for the Phillies to move on. We’re here less to pass judgment and more to remind that Kapler was never the people’s choice to skipper the Phillies and has not yet won over the masses, which means Middleton can’t be swayed by public opinion this time as he decides whether to retain the manager in 2020, the final season of his three-year contract.