Phillies reliever José Alvarado is suspended 80 games for PED use

Phillies reliever José Alvarado has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for exogenous testosterone, a performance-enhancing drug, MLB announced on Sunday. As a result, Alvarado will not be eligible for the postseason this year.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations, said he learned about the official suspension on Sunday morning. He talked to Alvarado about it, and said he believes that the reliever was not taking the substance knowingly.

Dombrowski said Alvarado had taken a weight loss drug during the offseason, which led to a positive test. He said the reliever tested positive “a while ago,” and had two subsequent negative tests after that.

Dombrowski said it was “disappointing,” but he’s treating it like an injury.

“The system is very stringent,” he said. “You’re responsible for what goes into your body. That’s what it really comes down to.”

Alvarado will turn 30 on Wednesday. In 20 appearances this season, he had a 4-1 record with a 2.70 ERA and seven saves.

When asked how it would impact the Phillies’ moves at the trade deadline, Dombrowski said it’s too early to say.

“I can’t answer that yet,” he said. “That’s still a while away. We already started looking at our club. We have some guys who have thrown the ball well for us out of our pen, we like the guys out there. We’ll just have to see how it all fits together.

“We do have an abundance of starters, which is good, good place to start. How it affects the decisions we make, we’ll have to see.”

When asked how the Phillies would fill Alvarado’s high-leverage innings, manager Rob Thomson mentioned Joe Ross, Jose Ruiz, and Taijuan Walker as options.

