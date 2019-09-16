Former Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer signed the largest extension for a catcher before the 2010 season, setting the bar for both overall ($184 million) and average annual value ($23 million over eight seasons). But he was about to turn 27 and coming off back-to-back batting titles and an American League MVP award. Mauer also represents a cautionary tale for super-long deals for catchers. Three years into the contract, he was already being transitioned to first base.