CLEVELAND -- Enough, Gabe Kapler said, was finally enough.
Never mind that the Phillies were dangling by their fingernails Friday night in the National League wild-card chase. Or that they need to win as many of their remaining games as possible to keep their faint hopes alive. Or that they were playing in an American League ballpark where they could make use of the designated hitter.
J.T. Realmuto, Kapler claimed as adamantly as he has about anything all season, needed a rest, even though the Phillies insisted the All-Star catcher isn’t injured.
"A catcher playing as much as J.T. has played to date and going through a stretch like this without a blow would be absolutely unprecedented," Kapler said before the Phillies opened a three-game interleague series against the Cleveland Indians. "This is what is best for J.T. Realmuto, him going forward this season, and his career. He needs to be protected and shown the respect that most players around the league get, and that involves allowing him, helping him recover."
Realmuto had started nine consecutive games, 14 of 15, and 33 of 36 behind the plate since Aug. 9, with backup catcher Andrew Knapp starting only on Aug. 20 against the Boston Red Sox, Sept. 2 against the Cincinnati Reds and Sept. 8 against the New York Mets. Realmuto has played more games (131), made more starts (128) and caught more innings (1,123 1/3) than any catcher in baseball. Milwaukee’s Yasmani Grandal was second with 1,040 2/3 innings entering play Friday.
The Phillies could have elected to use Realmuto as the designated hitter against the Indians to keep his bat in the lineup. But while Kapler said Realmuto was available off the bench and conceded that he likely would be used in a pinch-hitting situation, the manager was determined to give him as much of a full day off as possible, including not having him take batting practice on the field or go through any pregame catching drills.
The Phillies don’t have a day off before the end of the season. Including Friday night, they play 11 games in 10 days, including a day-night doubleheader Tuesday in Washington. Kapler said he “informed” Realmuto of his decision. He declined to say if Realmuto tried to talk him out of it.
“He has worked incredibly hard, and it is a grind mentally and physically,” Kapler said. “After doing a lot of homework on it, my decision was to give him the entire day off. The blow leading up to the game is huge, the mental refresher is enormous, and the physical blow from just grinding like he has for so many days in a row. [It] felt like the sensible and responsible play for J.T. and for the Phillies moving forward.”
Knapp has started only 24 games and was batting .194 with one homer and a .585 on-base plus slugging percentage entering Friday night. Among 422 non-pitchers with at least 125 plate appearances this season, Knapp ranked 415th with a .259 slugging percentage.
Asked if the Phillies need to acquire a better backup catcher to help give Realmuto more rest throughout the season, Kapler defended Knapp.
"I feel like Andrew Knapp has done a good job recently in his opportunities," he said. "I feel a level of confidence in Andrew Knapp to call a good game, to lead our pitching staff."
Kapler said the "most likely scenario" has Realmuto behind the plate on Saturday and Sunday nights against the Indians.
Shortstop Jean Segura was in the initial lineup, but after taking batting practice, he was scratched due to a balky right ankle that has been hampering him, according to Kapler. Segura left Thursday’s game in Atlanta with a left hamstring cramp.
Scott Kingery moved to shortstop, while Maikel Franco was inserted to the lineup at third base.
Right-hander Nick Pivetta, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 9, is dealing with shoulder soreness that Kapler labeled as “very mild.” ... Aaron Nola remains in line to start one game of the doubleheader Tuesday in Washington, although it hasn’t been decided if he will pitch the 1:05 matinee or the 7:05 nightcap. The Phillies also haven’t decided whether to piece together the non-Nola game with relievers or use either Cole Irvin or fellow lefty Ranger Suarez in more of a traditional spot start. ... Left-hander Jason Vargas, winless in nine starts for the Phillies since being acquired in a July 29 trade with the New York Mets, will start Saturday night against Indians right-hander Zach Plesac, nephew of former Phillies reliever Dan Plesac.