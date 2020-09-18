Vince Velasquez will start Saturday night against the Blue Jays, but the Phillies still need to find a starter for the series finale Sunday afternoon to replace Jake Arrieta. Cole Irvin, who is at the training site in Allentown, could be an option. ... Adam Haseley did not start either game Friday. ... Andrew Knapp has caught each of Eflin’s last three complete games after he caught his seven-inning shutout Friday.