“It may be that Realmuto’s camp said, ‘Sixty games, there’s not much risk here. Why don’t we just play it out and go to free agency?’” Phillips said. “Or it’s the pandemic and the Phillies are saying, ‘What is the real value? Let’s just wait and see. We may pay a premium for it later, but will it really take us more than what we were willing to pay him before? We’ll take our chances knowing we’ll match whatever anybody else offers?’”