“J.T. has done what he’s needed to do to hopefully get that deal that he wants, and he deserves that,” said Harper, whose 13-year, $330 million contract stands as the largest ever for a free agent. “We’re 60 [games] away from him getting to free agency and so forth, so I think J.T. is going to do what’s best for his family, what’s best for himself, and hopefully that’s him coming back to Philly and getting a deal done.”