Like most No. 1 starters across baseball, Aaron Nola is indispensable. He’s also one of only five pitchers to work at least 200 innings and rack up 200 or more strikeouts in each of the last two seasons. The others: Justin Verlander, deGrom, Gerrit Cole, and Patrick Corbin. Subtract any of them from their team’s rotation and it would be a haymaker, if not a knockout punch.