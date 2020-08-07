If, indeed, this is a contract drive for J.T. Realmuto, he has revved it from zero to 100 in four days.
Maybe you heard that the Phillies didn’t play last week because of the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak in Philadelphia, a seven-day layoff that left them at a competitive disadvantage with regard to pitchers’ arm strength and hitters’ timing. But you wouldn’t know it by watching Realmuto, who emerged from the downtime in the same place that he was before it.
As the Phillies’ best player.
Realmuto drilled a three-run home run in the first inning Thursday night to create a lead over the New York Yankees that not even the Phillies’ maligned bullpen could give away. But that wasn’t even the free-agent-to-be catcher’s biggest contribution to a 5-4 victory at Citizens Bank Park that salvaged a split of the four-game series against the hottest team in the American League.
More on that in a minute.
The game’s climactic moment occurred in the eighth inning. With the Phillies clinging to a one-run lead, the tying run on third base, and two out, Yankees manager Aaron Boone sent scorching Aaron Judge to the plate. Joe Girardi countered by summoning closer Hector Neris for a classic late-inning showdown.
Neris set up Judge with two fastballs, got him to foul off a splitter, then wasted a splitter in the dirt. On the fifth pitch of the at-bat, Neris got Judge to swing through another splitter. It was the biggest moment this season for a Phillies reliever, and Neris made sure it held up by surviving a white-knuckle, two-out rally.
Back to Realmuto, who put out a smaller fire in the fourth inning.
With nobody out and the Phillies leading 5-2, starter Zach Eflin’s pitch count climbing to a territory he hadn’t reached in 2020, and Girardi leaning on the dugout railing in a posture that suggested he was on the verge of signaling that aforementioned bullpen, Realmuto nailed Brett Gardner trying to steal second base to complete a double play after Gio Urshela struck out.
Go ahead and note the foolishness of attempting to steal on Realmuto, a lesson learned by most National League teams by now. Of greater import to this particular game was that Realmuto’s quick release and accurate throw likely enabled Eflin to complete the inning before reaching 80 pitches and forestall a busy night for the Phillies’ relievers from getting even longer.
Add it to Realmuto’s weekly highlight reel. He notched two hits and scored a run in the Phillies’ return to action Monday night at Yankee Stadium, then slugged a two-run homer in the seven-inning opener of Wednesday night’s doubleheader.
After that game, pitcher Zack Wheeler mentioned the rapport that he has already built with the catcher and credited the prospect of pitching to Realmuto as a factor in his decision to sign a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason.
So when Realmuto crossed home plate after his first-inning homer against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery, Bryce Harper greeted him with his now-familiar check-scribbling motion.
Had fans been allowed entry, they likely would’ve done the same.
Eflin didn’t throw more than 60 pitches in training camp — in a simulated game, no less — because of back spasms. Before the game, Girardi conceded that he was “not too sure what to expect” in the right-hander’s first start of the season.
Eflin threw 31 pitches in the second inning, 23 of which came after Scott Kingery was unable to corral the pitcher’s high throw on a potential force play at second base with one out. The Yankees wound up scoring two unearned runs on Mike Tauchman’s two-out double, cutting back the margin to 3-2.
But Eflin pushed it to 77 pitches — and got help when Realmuto nailed Gardner — to get through four innings, praiseworthy considering a relatively inactive training camp in which he dealt with back spasms and maxed out with a 60-pitch simulated game.
Eflin’s pitch mix was notable, too. He threw 49 sinking two-seam fastballs, compared to three four-seamers, according to Statcast.
Last year, the Phillies tried to get Eflin to elevate his four-seamer, an approach that seemed to tire him out by the All-Star break. After shifting back to relying on his sinker, he posted a 2.83 ERA in his last seven starts of the season.