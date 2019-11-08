A utility infielder for 17 seasons in the majors, including 2010 with the Phillies, Castro played primarily shortstop (571 games), third base (264 games) and second base (252 games). He was the Phillies’ third baseman on May 29, 2010, when Roy Halladay threw a perfect game against the Florida Marlins, ranging to his left to glove Ronny Paulino’s grounder for the final out.