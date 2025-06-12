Kyle Schwarber’s teammates support his annual block party for first responders and military families

Standing in front of a large sign that read “Schwarber’s Block Party,” players like Matt Strahm, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Brandon Marsh smiled as they patiently waited for a team photo at Yards Brewing Company. Meanwhile, the Phillie Phanatic wandered around petting puppies and kissing fans.

The vibes were high at Kyle Schwarber’s third annual Block Party in Philadelphia. Coming off a dominant 7-2 win over the Chicago Cubs just a couple hours before the event, the team was ready to make the 15-minute car ride over to celebrate for a good cause — supporting first responders and military families.

“Wherever we’re at, me and my wife, my family, we want to try to connect with the city in any way that we can,” Schwarber said. “And to have something that is personal — coming from a first responder, military personnel family — we want to try to make differences in those people’s lives.

“To be able to hear stories and ways that people have been impacted … just to see it in their eyes, knowing that you’re trying to create a positive experience for them, that’s what it’s all about. So, we love doing this. It’s such a great time. And to have the support of this city, and the organization and the players, from everyone. It means so much to me.”

Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes, founded in 2017, dates back to Schwarber’s time with the Cubs. He brought the foundation to Philadelphia when he joined the Phillies in 2022 and hosted his first Block Party a year later.

More than $580,000 has been raised for Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes, a program with the mission to “express gratitude for the unique sacrifices of first responders, military personnel, and their families.”

The funds raised from the event are used to support Philadelphia-area first responders and military personnel — a cause that is near and dear to his heart, getting his “first clubhouse feeling” when he would finish a work day with his father at the police department after school.

“I’ve been a guy who is lucky to say ‘Hi’ and ‘Bye’ to mom, ‘Hi’ and ‘Bye’ to dad. Tell them I love them every night,” Schwarber said. “There’s a lot of people who aren’t that lucky. And we get to meet those individuals and hear those stories, that’s what this room is going towards.”

Wednesday’s event featured a silent auction with items up for bid — including a Taylor Swift autographed acoustic guitar, a signed Eagles Super Bowl helmet, a chance to play catch with Schwarber, and a signed Scottie Scheffler Masters flag.

“Tonight’s event is special because we’ve been able to partner with the Kyle Schwarber Foundation,” said Bob White, president of the board of directors for the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation. “Schwarber is genuinely one of the most generous and genuine people that I think I have ever met.”

White has attended the past two events with the Families Behind the Badge Children’s Foundation, an organization with several missions — including providing grants for the families of fallen first responders, and seriously injured first responders.

This was just one of the many partners to attend Wednesday’s event, alongside Rita’s, Excel Sports Management, Citizens Bank, and more.

“We are here to just have fun and celebrate the Phillies and really celebrate the first responders,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, the president of Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. “This is what it’s all about. The Phillies are using their notoriety to make sure they’re helping the community.”