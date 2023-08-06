Veteran bats Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos come up big for Phillies in 8-4 win over Royals

Manager Rob Thomson has not been shy in singling out his veteran hitters over the past few weeks. The Phillies have gotten most of their production from the bottom of their lineup this season. Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh are all hitting over .280. After Stott’s three-run home run on Sunday, he and Bohm have hit 10 and 11 home runs, respectively.

It’s a promising sign from a development standpoint, but not sustainable for a team looking to make a deep playoff run. It became even less sustainable after Marsh was placed on the 10-injured list on Sunday with a left knee contusion. But as if on cue, the veteran bats stepped up in an 8-4 win against the Royals.

The Phillies scored eight runs on 12 hits with three home runs. Two of those three home runs came from veteran hitters. After Stott’s three-run home run in the first, Kyle Schwarber snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a two-run home run in the second, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run shot in the fifth.

Bryce Harper piled on in the seventh, hitting a 410 foot sac fly to center field that nearly went out and scored Schwarber to give the Phillies a comfortable 8-4 lead. Harper is hitting .379/.406/.621 over his last seven games and Castellanos is hitting .267/.290/.567 over that span with three home runs. Trea Turner, who had a two-hit night on Saturday, hit a double in the first inning.

The Phillies are still waiting for Schwarber, their leadoff hitter, to go on another run. He’s picked up 15 walks over his last 11 games, but has only four hits over that span.

Still, his latest home run was just what the team needed after another tough first inning for starter Taijuan Walker. Similar to his start in Miami on Monday, Walker saw his velocity dip early and increase as his outing went on. He allowed three runs in first inning, and one in the second inning, but managed to push through seven innings, allowing seven hits, four earned runs, one walk, one home run and one hit-by-pitch with two strikeouts. He earned the win on Sunday afternoon, his 13th of the season, a big league record.