Bryce Harper is back in the Phillies lineup vs. the Blue Jays after missing five games

TORONTO — Bryce Harper is back.

After missing five consecutive games with a bruised right elbow, Harper was back in the Phillies lineup batting third for Tuesday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Harper was hit in the elbow by a Spencer Strider fastball last week against the Braves. While X-rays were negative, he was sidelined until the soreness and swelling in his elbow went down. The Phillies lost four of five games with Harper unavailable, including three straight to the Milwaukee Brewers.

“He’s a two-time MVP, so just having his name in the lineup, regardless if he does well or not, is going to help everybody else in the lineup individually,” Nick Castellanos said.

After a slow start to his season by his standards, Harper was hitting .308 with three homers and 17 RBIs in May before the injury.

Harper, who often gets pitched up and inside, expects to wear a similar elbow brace to the one he wore after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2023 to avoid similar injuries.

“I’m not going to back off the plate,” Harper said. “I’ve always kind of been on top of the plate. I totally understand throwing inside. It’s part of the game. I get it. It’s just a little scarier nowadays, just because guys throw a little bit harder. So there’s a little bit of give-and-take with that, right? So wearing a brace, wearing an arm guard, that helps a little bit.”