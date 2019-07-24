DETROIT -- Three things that are not normally seen in the Phillies' lineup:
- J.T. Realmuto at first base.
- Rhys Hoskins as the designated hitter.
- Bryce Harper on the bench.
Less than 12 hours after finishing off a 15-inning, 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers, the Phillies posted a lineup filled with oddities for a matinee series finale here at Comerica Park.
Manager Gabe Kapler explained that he recognized an opportunity to use the lighter-than-usual schedule this week to give Harper a breather. The Phillies were off Monday, and Harper was the designated hitter TuesdaY night. By not starting Wednesday and with another day off Thursday, the Phillies believe Harper will be fresh for the stretch run, which begins in earnest Friday night against the division-leading Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
"I felt like this was probably our only opportunity to get Harper rest and recovery for four straight days," Kapler said. "As everyone knows, he goes all out, every day, and we need him healthy for Atlanta. This may be the last off day you see for him for a while."
Realmuto caught 15 innings Tuesday night, but the Phillies wanted to find a way to keep him in the lineup Wednesday. According to Kapler, Realmuto said he's more comfortable playing first base than being a designated hitter. He made eight starts at first last season and eight the year before for the Miami Marlins.
Here's the full lineup for the 1:10 p.m. first pitch:
2B Cesar Hernandez
SS Scott Kingery
DH Hoskins
1B Realmuto
RF Adam Haseley
3B Maikel Franco
LF Nick Williams
C Andrew Knapp
CF Roman Quinn