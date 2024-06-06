The Phillie Phanatic has landed in London. Let the antics ensue.

The Phillies — and the Phanatic — have touched down in London for MLB’s London Series. Their two-game series against the Mets doesn’t start until Saturday, but with the Phanatic, the antics are already in full swing.

The Phanatic took his turn as one of the guards at Buckingham Palace. Not even a “Go Mets” was enough to sway him from his post — but an adorable young Phillies fan looking for a picture was. The Phanatic is for the people — the British royal family should take notes.

The Phillies recreated some iconic photos, Photoshopping Brandon Marsh, Garrett Stubbs, Cristian Pache, and Kyle Schwarber on Abbey Road, with the Phanatic behind them.

The Phanatic also made it to the London Eye, alongside Mr. and Mrs. Met. Some made references to an iconic recent tennis movie...

...and to a torrid affair between the Phanatic and Mrs. Met, who was recently silenced by Mr. Met (they took away her X account).

It’s not just the Phanatic that’s making the rounds across the pond. The Phillies coaching staff turned up at local Philly-themed bar Passyunk Avenue later in the afternoon, to the delight of Phillies fans both from Philly and abroad who are congregating there for the weekend. Thomson gave a toast to the Phillies with the crowd.

So far, all is going well in London for the Phils, with one minor exception. One merchandise item from the event made waves among fans — a button-up shirt featuring both the Mets and Phillies’ logos. A Mets fan found the shirt earlier in the week, and people from both fanbases had a lot to say about it.

To the unsuspecting Londoner who buys this shirt just excited to see a game of baseball, good on you. But I think everyone else will stick to the team-specific merch.

Join us on Phillies Gameday Central as The Inquirer’s Scott Lauber brings you live coverage at noon Saturday from London, where the Phillies face off against the Mets. He’ll be joined by Phillies beat writer Alex Coffey, while he shares his adventures in the city along with the latest news on the team. Be sure to tune in for this special international edition of Gameday Central!