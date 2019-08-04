It is hard to imagine Franco ever returning to have a nominal role with the Phillies. The move stated that the team prefers Kingery at third and does not see Franco providing a value off the bench. Franco was hitting .231 with a .702 OPS this season in 368 plate appearances. Franco started the season hot, but trailed off. He was the team’s opening-day starter for the last four seasons. But Sunday, he was sent to triple A, where he has not been since 2015.