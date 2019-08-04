Maikel Franco walked out of Citizens Bank Park Sunday morning without comment, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team’s third baseman was upset to learn he had been optioned to triple A.
The Phillies bumped Franco to the minors, Kapler said, because the third baseman “just doesn’t profile well as a bench player.”
Last week’s acquisition of outfielder Corey Dickerson will cause Scott Kingery to start regularly at third base instead of Franco. The Phillies, Kapler said, need versatility on their bench. So they opted for Sean Rodriguez and Brad Miller, who returned Sunday from the injured list, over Franco.
“With Mikey, he doesn’t play multiple positions. He plays one position and he hasn’t really hit left-handed pitching well,” Kapler said of Franco, who has hit .198 this season against lefthanders. “So we have a left-handed power bat and on-base threat in Brad Miller and we definitely want to have that profile available on our bench, especially when we have a guy like Corey Dickerson and potentially he and Jay Bruce together in the lineup.”
It is hard to imagine Franco ever returning to have a nominal role with the Phillies. The move stated that the team prefers Kingery at third and does not see Franco providing a value off the bench. Franco was hitting .231 with a .702 OPS this season in 368 plate appearances. Franco started the season hot, but trailed off. He was the team’s opening-day starter for the last four seasons. But Sunday, he was sent to triple A, where he has not been since 2015.
“This felt like an appropriate time to make a very difficult move for our clubhouse because we all care deeply about Maikel Franco,” Kapler said. “He’s an exceptional teammate and person and we all love him. But we felt like the best roster for the Phillies had Sean Rodriguez on it right now because of his versatility and his ability to play all over the diamond.”