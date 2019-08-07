ALLENTOWN - Wednesday was not the first time Maikel Franco decided to wear his black t-shirt with “It’s All Part of It” written across the front. But the shirt - which was designed by former Phillies minor-leaguer Cord Sandberg - seemed a bit fitting as Franco reported in the afternoon to triple-A Lehigh Valley.
He learned Sunday morning that he was being demoted to the IronPigs as the Phillies decided to option the 26-year-old Franco and keep Sean Rodriguez as their lone righthanded bench player. It was a tough moment, Franco said. But it is all part of it.
“I’m not going to say that I’m going to feel happy, but at the end of the day I understand the situation I understand what happened,” Franco said. “I’m just trying to forget all that stuff, get in here, work hard here, and try to get better every single day and try to do everything I can to be the best.”
Franco was optioned after batting .244 with a .675 OPS in 91 plate appearances since July. The Phillies stressed with Franco to hit the ball in the air, but his fly-ball rate only slightly improved. Manager Gabe Kapler said Franco did not make “enough adjustments to be an overall powerful offensive contributor.”
The Phillies added outfielder Corey Dickerson at the trade deadline and moved Kingery to third base. The Phillies, Kapler said, preferred Kingery at third over Franco and said Franco does not “profile well as a bench player” because he is limited to one position.
And that is why it is hard to imagine Franco ever assuming a meaningful role with the Phillies. They tried replacing him last season, but J.P. Crawford fractured his hand and Franco returned. They replaced him this season and said he couldn’t fit on the bench. Kingery is at third now and Alec Bohm could be there by next spring. A demotion of Franco seemed to be the end of the line.
“At the end of the day, it’s not my decision. At the end of the day, it’s not something I can control,” Franco said. “So I just try to turn the page. Whatever (Kapler) feels comfortable with, is good for him.”
Franco was called Sunday morning, shortly before the season’s 110th game, into Kapler’s office at Citizens Bank Park. General manager Matt Klentak was there waiting. They told Franco he was being sent to triple A. For the first time in more than four years, he was no longer a major-leaguer.
“I just listened,” Franco said. “Those moments, I can’t just be happy about it but it is what it is.”
When Franco left Allentown in May of 2015, he was a premier prospect headed to the major leagues. Franco was hoped to be a valuable piece of the future, a player the Phillies thought would emerge from their rebuilding years. He was the team’s opening-day third baseman for four-straight years and showed promise.
But there he was Wednesday, returning to the clubhouse he left behind in 2015. He greeted his new teammates and began to prepare for life in the minor leagues. For Franco, it is all part of it.
“It happens,” Franco said. “At the end of the day, I never felt like I was going to be here. But now I’m here. So I have to go out there every single day, play, and do my job for my team.”