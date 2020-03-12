PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Phillies rode in a bus for 100 miles Thursday morning, unsure if there would even be a game to play once they reached their destination.
A night earlier, the NBA suspended its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. During the bus ride, the NHL canceled morning practices. And just before the Phillies took the field at Charlotte Sports Park, the Big East became the latest college conference to cancel its men’s basketball tournament.
But baseball, at least for now, rolled on. The Phillies started their game against Tampa Bay shortly after MLB team owners held a conference call to decide the league’s status. According to ESPN, play is scheduled to be suspended after Thursday’s games.
The Phillies are scheduled to begin the season on March 26 in Miami, but that game’s status is in doubt. MLB closed clubhouses to media members Tuesday, days after it instructed players to not sign autographs for fans. And it seems inevitable — especially as other leagues and college conferences postpone games — that baseball will soon do more.