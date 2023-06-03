One year after Rob Thomson became manager, the Phillies are 25-32. Some say not much has changed. His team disagrees.

WASHINGTON — Saturday marked exactly one year since Rob Thomson was named interim manager of the Phillies. If you’re going by record, it may seem like not much has changed. The Phillies were 22-29 and 12 games back leading up to Joe Girardi’s firing and Thomson’s promotion from bench coach. As of Saturday afternoon, they were at 25-32 and eight games back.

But his players will tell you that a lot has changed, more than their current record reflects. Girardi was tightly wound, and his players internalized that. He created tension. Communication wasn’t as good as it could have been. When Thomson took over, on June 3, a weight was lifted.

“I think that Joe was obviously — it was the last year of his contract,” Nick Castellanos said. “He probably really wanted to prove himself. He really wanted to win. And I think that out of the jump, the clubhouse could really tell that he was managing not the people in the room, but managing the baseball game, for the temporary W. And I think that was counterproductive for the personalities in the clubhouse at the time. That’s my feeling.

“And then when Thomson came in, I don’t think he really had pressure or expectations. He was able to relax and allow all of his wisdom he’s acquired to kind of just take form as a manager.”

The difference between the two managers went beyond Thomson’s baseball acumen. Thomson got to know his players. He spent more time in the clubhouse than his predecessor did — and not just when he needed something. That conveyed a message.

“He’s been great,” said Bryce Harper. “Being able to have a manager who cares for his players, understands his players, we’re able to come in and be ourselves each day. He understands who we are as a team.”

This energy shift translated onto the field. The Phillies won their next eight games with Thomson at the helm. They went 65-46 from June 3 on, and secured their first postseason berth since 2011 and their World Series berth since 2009.

Last season, Thomson was heralded by fans for his unflappability. This season, it has been a source of frustration. Some feel that Thomson is too loose, that he isn’t the most effective voice to lead his team out of a difficult start. But Harper and Castellanos disagree.

“He kind of just lets us play,” Harper said. “He understands this game is hard. We play a full season for a reason. When he needs to speak, he does. And we listen. Just like anybody. I think when you have a guy who is very even keeled, doesn’t speak much, doesn’t talk much, then when he does — it’s good information. It hits hard.

“I think as a team, when you don’t have your superstars playing the right way, or playing to the level or ability that they can, you look at our lineup and our superstars aren’t really doing what they should be doing at this point. So, that’s more on us than anything. It has nothing to do with our staff or anything like that. We just need to show up and play our game.

“I need to be better. Trea [Turner] needs to be better. Kyle [Schwarber] needs to be better. J.T. [Realmuto] — everybody. You can look at every single guy on this team and we can all get better in some aspect.”

Castellanos can see similarities in last year’s early struggles and this year’s struggles.

“It’s similar,” he said. “Trying really hard. We’re all wanting to win the game right now in this moment — and that can lead to trying too hard.

“I think that Rob Thomson is Rob Thomson, and the good thing is that we know where he sits and stands every day. Which, as a veteran group, all you can ask for is consistency. I think a lot of the pressure and expectations the players put on themselves. Because we came so close to winning last year, you know? We really want to make that happen again.

“You’re only as secure as your leadership. If you can tell that your coaching staff is panicking — what about all of these kids that are playing the game?”

Thomson signed a two-year extension in October 2022 that runs through 2024. And despite their struggles this season, his players think he is the best man for this job.

“Of the many managers I’ve played for, he’s very even-keeled from what he does,” Harper said. “He understands the game. I’ve played for a lot of managers in my career, a lot of good ones and a couple here and there that weren’t so good. But he’s done a great job for us. I can attest to how he is. When he speaks — we all listen. He doesn’t speak much, but when he does, it’s for a good reason.”