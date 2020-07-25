In his first start for his new team Saturday, Zack Wheeler gave the Phillies what they’re paying for.
But Phil Gosselin gave them what they needed.
- The story behind Phillies star Bryce Harper’s new Phanatic-themed cleats
- New father, $118-million man Zack Wheeler arrives to his Phillies debut with his mind at ease | Scott Lauber
- Phillies’ Vince Velasquez learned to throw a new pitch over FaceTime. Will it help him stay in the starting rotation? | Scott Lauber
And then some.
Wheeler looked every bit like the top-of-the-rotation arm that cost the Phillies $118 million to acquire in the offseason, an ant-squashing machine who got the Miami Marlins to ground into four double plays in seven solid innings. He also pocketed a 7-1 victory -- the Phillies' first win of this pandemic-shortened 60-game season that opened one night earlier with a flat loss at Citizens Bank Park.
For that, the Phillies can thank Gosselin, the pride of West Chester and Malvern Prep who belted two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the sixth inning that awakened an offense that had been largely dormant through the season's first 15 innings.
Nice story, right? Unbelievable, actually.
It didn’t seem like things could get much better for Gosselin than the early part of last season. Called up by his hometown team and pressed into action at shortstop with Jean Segura hobbled by a hamstring strain, the 30-year-old journeyman infielder stroked a three-run double in a victory at Colorado.
Overall, though, Gosselin played a bit part last season. He had success as a pinch-hitter but got a total of only 65 at-bats. He signed a minor-league contract in the offseason to stay with the Phillies, and when training camp resumed three weeks ago, it appeared that he would be mostly a depth player.
But Gosselin forced his way onto the team with an unconscious final week of camp (nine hits over the last five games) and into the lineup against Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith. Then he produced the biggest swing of the young season on a two-strike pitch against Marlins lefty reliever Alex Vesia.
In a continuation of opening night, the Phillies’ offense lacked punch for three trips through the batting order.
Never mind that Smith walked six batters -- in three innings. Or that the Phillies worked nine walks overall. Or that four Marlins pitchers combined to throw almost as many balls (70) as strikes (76). The Phillies had a solitary run on the board with two out in the sixth inning.
To that point, 15 innings into the season, the Phillies’ offense consisted mostly of two Didi Gregorius solo homers. The top four hitters in the order -- Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, and J.T. Realmuto -- were a combined 1-for-22 with nine strikeouts. Hits were so scarce that Harper resorted to bunting for a single on the shifted Marlins’ defense in the seventh inning.
But Wheeler kept the Phillies in the game before Realmuto broke it open, and a rested back of the bullpen (Tommy Hunter and closer Hector Neris) took it home.