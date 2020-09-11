It would be really helpful, Joe Girardi said hours before the Phillies started Friday’s doubleheader, for Aaron Nola to pitch deep into the first game against the Marlins. The team’s bullpen was not only unreliable, but it was also worn out. An extended start for Nola would ease the burden.
Nola was happy to oblige - and then some - as he pitched all seven innings of an 11-0 win over Miami. He struck out 10, allowed three hits, and walked none. It was just seven innings, but it is still Nola’s first career complete game.
He was excellent and gave Girardi a full bullpen for the second game of the doubleheader, which will be pitched exclusively by relievers.
Rhys Hoskins and Andrew McCutchen homered as the Phillies moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Marlins for second place in the National League East. McCutchen had three hits, Adam Haseley went 3 for 4, Jean Segura had a two-run double, and Alec Bohm had two hits. Hoskins has nine homers in his last 17 games.
The Phillies gave Nola plenty of support a night after their three-run lead in the eighth inning was not enough for the bullpen.
Nola did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, but he would not have been able to record an official no-hitter as Major League Baseball is not recognizing no-hitters this season in seven-inning doubleheaders. He threw 106 pitches and faced just 25 batters.
The Phillies had planned to use Spencer Howard in Friday’s second game, but moved him to Saturday after Zack Wheeler injured his fingernail putting on jeans and was scratched from his start. So the Phillies will ask their bullpen - which has the highest ERA in the majors - complete a doubleheader sweep. They might not be reliable, but they are at least rested thanks to Nola.