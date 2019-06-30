“I don't think it matters as much who we're playing right now as how we're playing right now,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “We saw through the Mets series that when we play good baseball, we're capable of really big things. When we don't play our best baseball, it doesn't matter who the team on the other side of the field is. We're not going to win. Ultimately this is about tightening our own ship up and not about who is in the opposing dugout.”