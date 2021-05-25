If Zach Eflin made a better full-count pitch with two runners on base in the sixth inning of a tie game, or if he held one-run leads in both the second and third innings, or if the Phillies took more advantage of early opportunities against good-looking Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers, maybe then the outcome would have been different Monday night in Miami.

As usual, though, the beginning of the end in another winnable game was a routine defensive play that didn’t get made.

Two batters before Eflin let a slider drift back over the plate for Corey Dickerson to hit for a tie-breaking two-run triple, and one inning before the Marlins broke open a 9-6 victory with four runs against reliever Brandon Kintzler, fill-in shortstop Ronald Torreyes fielded a grounder off to his side rather than in front of him. His throw arrived late to first base, enabling Adam Duvall to reach with one out.

Chalk up another error for the worst defensive team in baseball. Cue the decisive rally, too. Jon Berti followed with a single before Dickerson pounced on Eflin’s mistake to open a 4-2 lead that grew too large in the seventh inning for the Phillies to overcome even with a four-run spark in the ninth.

In losing for the seventh time in nine games, the Phillies also continued their run of futility in Miami. They have lost four games in a row there dating to last season and 10 of their last 14. Since the beginning of the 2018 season, they are 9-17 at the Marlins’ ballpark.

Torreyes’ error was the Phillies’ 14th in the last 10 games. They entered the week at minus-28 in defensive runs saved, according to Sports Info Solutions, the worst mark in baseball.

But Eflin wasn’t sharp, either. After walking five batters in 57 1/3 innings, he issued two walks against the Marlins, including a leadoff walk to Brian Anderson in the second inning that came around to score. He fumbled a 1-0 lead in the second inning and a 2-1 edge in the third.

The Phillies also put seven runners on base in the first three innings against Rogers and came away with only two runs. When the Marlins went to the bullpen in the sixth inning, it figured to be an advantage for the Phillies. But they mustered two hits against the first three relievers before finally erupting in the ninth against Shawn Morimando.

So, yes, there was plenty of blame to go around as the Phillies (23-25) missed a chance to push their record back to the .500 mark.

Five nights earlier, the Phillies faced Rogers at Citizens Bank Park and were held to one run on five hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings. It marked the third start in a row -- and the sixth time in nine starts overall -- that the 23-year-old lefty went at least five innings while giving up one run or fewer.

“He’s a special arm,” Eflin said last week. “Really young kid. Keeps his composure out there on the mound. We’ll see how it all pans out, but he’s got some good stuff. He’s one of those guys that’s fun to watch.”

As long as you aren’t an opposing hitter.

The Phillies handled Rogers a bit better this time around, getting him out of the game and into the Marlins’ bullpen after five innings and 85 pitches.

It took a minute for Rogers to find his command. He opened the game by walking Andrew McCutchen on four pitches and Odúbel Herrera on five. But the Phillies were unable to cash in, with Jean Segura flying out and Rhys Hoskins grounding into a double play.

The Phillies did scratch across a run in the second inning to grab a 1-0 lead. Brad Miller walked, stole second, and scored on Torreyes’ two-out single to center field.

After the Marlins tied it in the bottom of the second on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice fly, the Phillies pulled ahead again in the third by remaining aggressive on the bases. Segura reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, and scored on a line drive by Hoskins that one-hopped the left-field wall for a ground-rule double.

But the lead was short-lived again. Eflin gave up back-to-back doubles to Miguel Rojas and Jesús Aguilar to tie it at 2-2.

Trailing 9-2 in the ninth, the Phillies tried to mount an improbable comeback. Miller cranked his 100th career home run and McCutchen and Segura drove in runs with doubles. But the Marlins called on reliever Dylan Floro to get Hoskins to ground out to end the game.