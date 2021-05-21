Vince Velasquez left the field Thursday night 15 minutes before the start of a 6-0 loss to the Miami Marlins and returned to the dugout. He had briefly warmed up, but was unable to pitch because of a numb right index finger. So the Phillies had to scramble for a starting pitcher.

It was not the ideal way to start the series finale against the Marlins, who have troubled the Phillies the last two seasons. And it was not ideal for Velasquez, who started the season tucked in the bullpen before emerging this month as a surprisingly consistent starter.

The Phillies used five pitchers — David Hale, Matt Moore, Archie Bradley, Brandon Kintzler, and Ranger Suarez — to piece together nine innings of a lopsided loss. They have lost four of their last five games, falling to .500 after dropping the first series of the season with the Marlins, who beat them seven of 10 times last summer.

They had just three hits and four chances with runners in scoring position. Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara struck out nine batters in six innings, dominating a Phillies lineup that looked flat. The Phillies finished with 15 strikeouts.

The Phillies scored eight runs Tuesday to win the series opener. They combined for one run in the final two games. And now the Red Sox, who sit atop the American League East, come to South Philly for three games.

Hale pitched the first three innings and allowed one run before Moore, the pitcher Velasquez replaced in the rotation, and Bradley, the team’s $6 million bullpen addition, combined to allow four runs in less than four innings.

Garrett Cooper’s two-run homer off Moore in the fourth inning nearly cleared the seating area in the second deck in left field. Moore struggled this season as a starter, spent weeks on the COVID-19 injured list after being deemed a close contact to an infected individual, and is now out of place in the bullpen.

Bradley wasn’t helped by his defense, but his velocity was noticeably down. He threw 36 pitches to record five outs and topped out at 93.3 mph. It was Bradley’s second appearance since spending five weeks on the injured list with a strained oblique muscle in his side. He wasn’t sure where his velocity would be when he returned, but the early results are not encouraging. It is nearly two ticks slower than Bradley’s average velocity in 2019.

The Phillies practiced fundamental infield drills in the afternoon, but their defense remained sloppy.

Bryce Harper failed to track down a fly ball that landed just foul in the fourth inning. The batter — Corey Dickerson — walked and scored on Cooper’s homer. In the sixth, Harper dove past a line drive to the corner by Cooper that went for a triple. And Alec Bohm made his fifth error of the season in the seventh when a chopping grounder by Cooper bounced under his glove and into left field.

The Phillies entered Thursday with minus-22 defensive runs saved, the worst mark in the National League.

Velasquez entered Thursday night with a 2.84 ERA in five starts since returning to the starting rotation. He said in spring training that he just wanted a chance. He received it when Moore was placed on the injured list and took advantage of it.

He reached the sixth inning in his last three starts and stared down the Blue Jays — one of baseball’s premier lineups — in his last start. And Thursday night was to be another crucial test. This was the most consistency the Phillies had seen from Velasquez in six seasons, but it felt like he still needed to prove that he could be relied on.

And then he walked off the field, into the dugout, and returned to the clubhouse. Instead of using Thursday night to determine if Velasquez’s recent success is sustainable, the Phillies now need to determine why his finger went numb and a lineup went cold.