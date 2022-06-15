The Phillies were down to their final strike on Wednesday. Up to that point, they had been shut out by Marlins starter Daniel Castano, who entered the game with just 54 innings worth of big-league experience, and the Miami bullpen. The Phillies offense had recorded seven hits to no avail, and Garrett Stubbs was their nine-hole hitter.

But he came through. In the bottom of the ninth inning, with runners on first and second, he launched a 90.2-mph slider into the right-field stands at Citizens Bank Park to give the Phillies a 3-1 win over the Marlins and a series victory.

How the Phillies responded against the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon was always going to be important. The night before, they had suffered a crushing 11-9 loss to Miami, in which they’d squandered a historic, six-RBI performance from Rhys Hoskins. In that game, the bullpen struggled to throw strikes, and the infield defense made costly mistakes.

Earlier Wednesday, it was the bats that didn’t show up, and the pitching that did. Kyle Gibson put together his best start of the season — perhaps of his time as a Phillie — pitching eight-plus innings of one-run ball. Right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon came in after him, allowing no hits, no runs, and no walks with two strikeouts and one wild pitch.

Wednesday was a chance for the Phillies to build some momentum, to show the rest of the division, and the league, that Tuesday night was an anomaly, and not the norm. And thanks to Stubbs, an unlikely hero, they did.

The Phillies are now 32-31. They head to Washington on Thursday for a five-game set against the Nationals.

Great outing from Gibson

Gibson had struggled in June, posting a 7.71 ERA over his last two starts. But on Wednesday, he overpowered the Marlins, allowing seven hits, one earned run, no walks, and one home run with six strikeouts.

After using five relievers to record nine outs on Tuesday night, the Phillies bullpen was taxed entering Wednesday’s game. But Gibson’s performance allowed interim manager Rob Thomson to use only one reliever — Brogdon — which kept the Phillies in the game.

Gibson pitched into the ninth inning, allowing a single before Brogdon came on in relief. Gibson finished his day at just 89 pitches. It was his longest outing of the season so far.

Shut down early

The Phillies had three big chances to score on Wednesday, and failed to capitalize on any of them. The first came in the bottom of the third, when Stubbs doubled and Kyle Schwarber walked. From there, the heart of the Phillies’ lineup — Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos — struck out, lined out, and lined out again.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hoskins hit a leadoff triple to left-center field that hit the wall and rolled along the warning track. If had tried for home, he could have tied the score at 1. But instead, he stopped at third base. From there, the Phillies’ next three hitters all grounded out.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Phillies were gifted another opportunity to score. Odúbel Herrera hit a one-out single but made a base-running mistake when running to second on a fielder’s choice and was tagged out by Jazz Chisholm. Garrett Stubbs walked to put runners on first and second, but Schwarber struck out, and because of Herrera’s mistake, the Phillies’ hottest hitter — Hoskins — did not get a chance to drive the runners home.