Jesús Luzardo’s big bounceback season continues against his former team in Phillies’ win over the Marlins

MIAMI — Last September, Jesús Luzardo wanted nothing more than to stand atop the mound here, 50 miles from where he grew up, and start a major league game again.

And now?

Advertisement

Well, let’s put it this way: Luzardo spun six solid innings Saturday to defeat his hometown Marlins, 4-2, blending with how he has pitched throughout most of an impressive bounce-back season with the Phillies.

» READ MORE: No longer a mainstay in the Phillies’ outfield, Nick Castellanos says he’s putting the ‘team goal’ ahead of personal success

Staked to an early lead on Bryce Harper’s first-inning two-run homer against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, Luzardo dominated at times, striking out five of six batters in one stretch. He leaned again on his sweeping slider, mixing it with a fastball that scraped 98.5 mph.

But for a brief hiccup in the fourth inning, when the Marlins halved the Phillies’ 4-0 lead on two infield hits, a bloop, and a double off the left-field wall, Luzardo was in complete control.

And when he handed over the ball after the sixth inning, his season numbers looked like this:

29 starts 161⅔ innings 190 strikeouts 4.01 ERA

The Phillies (83-59) won their third straight game and for the seventh time in nine games. They increased their lead in the NL East to 6½ games over the Mets, who were playing Saturday night. The Phillies also had a 4½-game lead over the Dodgers for a bye in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Even without Zack Wheeler, starting pitching continues to be the Phillies’ strength. And they wouldn’t have expected more from Luzardo when they traded for him in December, especially coming off a season in which injuries limited him to 66⅔ innings with the Marlins.

Harper banged Alcantara’s 12th pitch of the game —a two-strike fastball — to straightaway center field for the early lead.

And the Phillies’ newly minted trio of primary outfielders supplied insurance for Luzardo in the fourth.

Brandon Marsh led off with a double and scored on a bloop single by Harrison Bader. After Max Kepler singled, Edmundo Sosa beat out an infield single to load the bases, and Bader scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Bryson Stott.