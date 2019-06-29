Eflin ran into trouble in the sixth after Neil Walker blasted a two-run homer. But then he seemed to recover. He retired three of the next four batters to end the inning. Eflin’s spot in the lineup was not due up and his pitch count was low enough to allow Eflin to start the seventh and be pulled for Nicasio if he did run into trouble. Instead, the Phillies went straight to Nicasio. Soon, the lead was gone and the game was over.