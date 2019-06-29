MIAMI - Zach Eflin had thrown just 89 pitches on Saturday afternoon when the bullpen door opened in right field. He struck out the final batter of the sixth inning of a 9-6 loss to the Marlins. But his day was finished. Eflin was staying in the dugout as Juan Nicasio jogged in for the seventh inning.
And soon the Phillies day would be over, too.
The Marlins jumped on Nicasio and Adam Morgan to score six runs in the seventh inning. Nicasio faced four batters, three of which reached base. Morgan relieved him and gave up three-straight run-scoring hits. The pitchers combined for six runs and each recorded just one out.
The Phillies entered the seventh with a three-run lead and left with a three-run deficit. It took three pitchers to record three outs as Ranger Suarez entered to retire the final batter.
It was an ugly finish to an afternoon that appeared to be a strong response to Friday night’s dud. Instead, the Phillies will try Sunday to avoid being swept for the second time in a week by the National League’s worst team. The Phillies have lost five-straight games to the Marlins, who have a .583 winning percentage against the Phillies but a .253 mark against the rest of baseball.
The Phillies have goals this season to contend for a division title. But those goals seem lofty when they can’t pick up wins against the team that everyone else is beating up on. The Phillies have won just six of their 19 games.
Scott Kingery hit a two-run double in the fourth and Rhys Hoskins hit his 19th homer of the season in the fifth. The Phillies had a five-run lead. A night after relying on their starting pitcher for their only runs, the Phillies’ offense had come alive. But then the bullpen entered the mix.
Eflin ran into trouble in the sixth after Neil Walker blasted a two-run homer. But then he seemed to recover. He retired three of the next four batters to end the inning. Eflin’s spot in the lineup was not due up and his pitch count was low enough to allow Eflin to start the seventh and be pulled for Nicasio if he did run into trouble. Instead, the Phillies went straight to Nicasio. Soon, the lead was gone and the game was over.