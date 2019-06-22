Home-plate umpire Chris Guccione and crew-chief Mike Everitt looked to the ground Saturday afternoon and stared in disbelief.
They already ejected Gabe Kapler from Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Marlins. And now their grey pant legs were coated in dust.
The Phillies manager left the umpires with a parting gift as he kicked dirt towards them before storming off the field. It was the first ejection of Kapler’s managerial career as he was tossed for emphatically arguing with Guccione after Scott Kingery was called out even though the third strike hit his hand.
Kapler left the field to a standing ovation, but the energy was short-lived. He was banished to the team’s clubhouse and watched another loss unfold.
The Phillies have lost six straight games and 15 of their last 21. They scored just four runs in the first two games of a series with the last-place Marlins, who have a better record this month than the Phillies. They are just two games above .500 and have a losing record (36-37) since opening the season with a three-game sweep of Atlanta. Kapler’s ejection did little to change their course.
It is still June, but a division title - which felt so attainable after the season’s first month, is increasingly feeling out of reach. The Braves won the division last season with 90 wins and are on pace this season for 94. The Phillies have to win nearly 60 percent of their final 86 games to finish with 90 wins. Time is running out.
Kapler left the field with his team ahead by a run. Bryce Harper rocketed a line-drive homer to right and Rhys Hoskins followed with a homer to center as the Phillies hit back-to-back homers for the fourth time this season. Vince Velasquez pitched five solid innings and will get another turn in the rotation. An inning after Kapler’s ejection, Harper singled in another run with a single.
The Phillies, after a brutal stretch, seemed ready to have an emotional win. And that’s when everything fell apart. The Marlins scored three runs in the seventh against Adam Morgan and Edubray Ramos. They tacked on another in the eighth against J.D. Hammer. Another loss would soon be official as the free fall continued.
Kapler left the field with a cloud of dust and a raucous crowd. His two best hitters had homered. The starter-turned-reliever had turned back into a starter and showed promise. It felt like the win the team was desperate for. But then Kapler listened somewhere from the bowels of the stadium as the fans booed his team off the field.