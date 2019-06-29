“Part of my job is to understand that throughout a 162-game season, you’re going to have ups and your going to have downs,” said general manager Matt Klentak, who flew with the team to Miami. “When you get swept, it’s bad. And when you sweep an opponent, it’s great. But that’s part of going through a long season. In the same way that last week we were talking about maintaining perspective, I think we have to do the same thing coming off four good games against the Mets. Shift our focus to the Marlins and take care of business this weekend and then move on to the next one.”