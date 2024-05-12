Zack Wheeler misses the mark as the Phillies fall to the Marlins in the 10th

MIAMI — Zack Wheeler didn’t have it on Sunday afternoon. He wasn’t commanding the ball the way he normally does. He wasn’t as efficient, and allowed more contact than he has in recent starts.

It was a far cry from the Wheeler who pitched seven innings against the Giants last week, allowing one unearned run. On Sunday in a 7-6 loss to the Marlins in 10 innings, Wheeler needed 80 pitches to get through four innings. He allowed six earned runs on six hits, with three walks and just two strikeouts. He also allowed a one home run.

Advertisement

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett threw the same amount of pitches and the same amount of strikes (49), but had a different result. Garrett struggled early, allowing a double, a walk, and a three-run home run to Nick Castellanos in the top of the first, but he retired his next eight hitters.

Garrett didn’t encounter much adversity until the top of the sixth, when he allowed a single and a walk to put runners on first and second with one out. Andrew Nardi came on in relief and allowed a two-run triple to Edmundo Sosa.

A Brandon Marsh sacrifice fly in the next at-bat tied the score at 6. It was a frustrating day for Wheeler but yet another testament to how this Phillies team continues to find ways to get the job done. Orion Kerkering pitched a scoreless fifth inning with one strikeout. Spencer Turnbull came in for the sixth, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

» READ MORE: Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto sits out with a sore knee, but Rob Thomson says he’s not concerned

José Alvarado pitched a clean seventh inning, and Matt Strahm pitched a 1-2-3 eighth with two strikeouts. Jeff Hoffman pitched the ninth, allowing one walk with one strikeout to send the game into extra innings.

The Phillies did not score in the 10th inning, despite having the ghost runner (Whit Merrifield) on second base. Alec Bohm struck out, Bryce Harper was intentionally walked, and Castellanos flied out. Bryson Stott walked to load the bases, but pinch-hitter Kody Clemens popped out to end the inning.

Gregory Soto pitched the 10th, intentionally walking Josh Bell and allowing an RBI single to pinch-hitter Emmanuel Rivera. Sometimes you just don’t have it.

The Phillies will depart for New York for a two-game set with the Mets on Monday night, followed by two games against New York at Citizens Bank Park. They are 28-13.