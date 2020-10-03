Over the last nine years, the A’s have posted a .531 winning percentage and made six playoff appearances despite never spending more than $109 million on payroll, as calculated for luxury-tax purposes. Owens has been an integral part of it, first as director of player personnel and then assistant GM last year and this year. Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle last year, former A’s first baseman Scott Hatteberg said Owens “is like Rain Man” because of his ability to receive and retain information. Gillick was described in similar fashion during his Hall of Fame heyday.