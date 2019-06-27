The Phillies will try to turn their three-game win streak into four when they take on the Mets on Thursday. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m.
Jay Bruce helped the Phillies to their first walk-off win of the season on Wednesday night, hitting a double in the 10th inning to break the tie.
On the mound for the Phillies is Aaron Nola. He’s going up against the Mets’ Zach Wheeler.
